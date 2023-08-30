To coincide with Mahayuti alliance meeting, opposition group INDIA meets in Mumbai

The Mahayuti conference, which brings together the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, will take place simultaneously with the gathering of the opposition coalition INDIA.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be the main topic of discussion at both meetings, which will take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The conference will begin at 1 pm on September 1 at the NSCI Dome in Worli. According to sources, Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, would preside over it.

The meeting would assess Lok Sabha constituencies by region, according to sources. The areas of Marathwada, Vidarbha, Northern Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, and Konkan will determine the MLAs and MPs’ responsibilities.

Additionally, 150 volunteers from the three parties (50 each) have been given various tasks such managing the meeting’s venue, logistics, and publicity.

Starting at 7 o’clock, Maharashtra CM Shinde will host a meal at his official residence, Varsha villa. Senior leaders from all three parties, including ministers, MLAs, and MPs, will participate.