Venus Williams Makes Premature Exit at US Open

Venus Williams, a two-time US Open champion, experienced a lopsided loss during her 24th Grand Slam appearance. In the first round, she faced a 6-1, 6-1 defeat by qualifier Greet Minnen. The Belgian displayed prowess with 24 winners and saved all six break points, respecting the legendary Williams she was up against.

Minnen, reflecting on her match, expressed, “In 1997, Venus already played a final here and I was just born, so for me it was incredible to play a legend like her.” The 26-year-old conveyed her immense respect for Williams. Despite a break point opportunity in the second set’s opening game, Williams couldn’t gain momentum. Minnen capitalized, breaking the next game and securing victory in just 75 minutes.

Williams acknowledged her opponent’s skill, stating, “There wasn’t a shot she couldn’t make. Even when I hit really amazing shots, she just hit a winner or a dropshot, so I don’t think I played badly. I think it was just one of those days where it’s just unlucky.” Serena’s absence from the tournament was anticipated by Venus: “I was very much aware that Serena wouldn’t be playing the tournament, so I think I was okay. I’ve had a chance to get used to that idea even before she retired.”

As for her future retirement plans, Venus remained coy, responding, “I wouldn’t tell you… I don’t know. I don’t know why you’re asking.”