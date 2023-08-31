Canadian Minister Worried About ‘Integrity’ of Student Immigration System

Canada’s concern extends beyond the impact of international students on housing, as Immigration Minister Marc Miller highlighted the broader issue of the system’s integrity. In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Miller emphasized that the surge in international students—expected to reach 900,000 this year—has brought both positive economic benefits and concerns about fraud and exploitation. Miller acknowledged that the university ecosystem welcoming foreign students is lucrative, generating billions in revenue, but he pointed out instances of abuse and gaming the system. While he praised legitimate financial gains, he expressed worries about maintaining the system’s integrity, particularly with the proliferation of private colleges. Despite discussions about capping student numbers to ease housing strain, Miller cautioned against solely relying on this solution. The complexity of the issue demands a multifaceted approach for preserving the integrity of Canada’s student immigration system.