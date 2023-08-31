China not yet confirmed President Xi’s physical attendance at G20 summit

India has not received confirmation regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping’s physical attendance at the forthcoming G20 summit, as insiders shared on Thursday, amidst speculation that he might not travel to New Delhi for the event. The majority of G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and others, have already affirmed their participation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he won’t be able to attend the summit. China’s confirmation of Xi’s participation remains pending, as disclosed by the sources.

In response to reports suggesting Xi’s potential absence from the G20 summit in India, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin mentioned during a media briefing in Beijing that he had no updates to provide on the matter. The relationship between India and China has been strained since the fatal clashes in the Galwan Valley in 2020. Both nations have been in a prolonged confrontation in several areas in eastern Ladakh, with disengagement efforts underway after diplomatic and military discussions.

During an informal conversation on August 23 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi communicated India’s concerns about unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to President Xi. India stressed the importance of peace along the border for normalization of bilateral ties. The two leaders agreed to urge officials to expedite disengagement and de-escalation efforts. However, the Chinese version of the conversation didn’t include this agreement. Recently, China released a “standard map” that claims territories like Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin, South China Sea, and Taiwan, drawing strong protests from India.