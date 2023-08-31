Double homicide in Thrissur as two fatally stabbed, with one more injured in knife assault.

Within a span of three hours on Wednesday, two separate stabbing incidents in Thrissur resulted in the tragic deaths of two men. Additionally, a 23-year-old man sustained severe injuries in another knife attack.

During the Kummattikali procession at Morkanikkara, located about nine kilometers away from the town, Akhil (28), a resident of Mulayam, met a grim fate as he was fatally stabbed. Despite efforts, Akhil could not be saved, and his life was lost even before he reached the Thrissur district hospital. His body currently rests at the mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Another distressing event unfolded on the same day, as Vishnu (23), a resident of BSNL quarters in Poothole and the son of Preeju, was discovered murdered near the railway track close to the Kanimangalam railway overbridge. Vishnu, who had a history of criminal activities, became a victim of stabbing in what is suspected to be a clash between rival gangs in the city. Nedupuzha police are leading the investigation into his death, and his body has been transferred to the Thrissur government medical college for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, Nimesh (23) from Muttichur was left severely wounded after a heated argument with his friend Hirosh escalated into a violent knife attack. Nimesh’s condition is reported to be critical, and he was admitted to the Jubilee Mission Hospital for treatment. Thrissur city police have initiated a search for Hirosh, who fled the scene following the attack.