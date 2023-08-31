For the first time, British parliament officially refers to Taiwan as an ‘independent country’ in an official document

In a significant move, the British parliament has officially labeled Taiwan as an “independent country” in an official document, marking the first instance of such terminology being used. This development breaks a geopolitical understanding that London had maintained and comes amid the visit of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to China this week. Cleverly’s visit holds significance as he is the highest-ranking British envoy to visit Beijing in five years.

The alteration in language appears within a report published by the influential foreign affairs committee of the House of Commons on August 29. This move has drawn displeasure from Beijing, adding strain to the already tense relationship between the two countries.

China has accused London of distorting facts, with the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson urging the British parliament to uphold the ‘one China’ principle and refrain from sending signals that support Taiwanese independence.

China has consistently rejected Taiwan’s claim to statehood, asserting that the self-governing democratic island is an integral part of its territory. Globally, only 13 nations recognize Taipei diplomatically rather than Beijing.

The committee’s report contends that Taiwan possesses all the attributes of an independent nation-state separate from China. It states, “Taiwan is already an independent country, under the name Republic of China. Taiwan possesses all the qualifications for statehood, including a permanent population, a defined territory, government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states — it is only lacking greater international recognition.”

Alicia Kearns, chairperson of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, highlighted that this declaration marks a notable departure from the UK parliamentary stance. Kearns underscored, “We acknowledge China’s position, but we, as the foreign affairs committee, do not accept it.” She urged the foreign secretary to back Taiwan and advocate for its right to self-determination.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry expressed gratitude for the support from the British parliament, stating, “We are grateful for the British parliament’s support for Taiwan’s status and international participation.”

The committee’s report also criticized the Sunak government for its cautious approach toward endorsing Taiwan. It called for the UK to prepare sanctions alongside allies to discourage potential military actions and economic blockades from Beijing, which controls the island that plays a pivotal role in producing 90 percent of the world’s advanced semiconductors.

The committee recommended that the UK could strengthen its ties with Taiwan by loosening self-imposed restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials, citing the examples set by the United States and Japan.