Full list of bank holidays in September 2023

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 18 days in next month. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Also Read: Union government allows export of non-basmati white rice to these countries

The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments. The banks across the country will remain closed on national holidays like Shri Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 and 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28.

Here is the list of all state-wise bank holidays in the month of September:

September 3, 2023: Sunday

September 6, 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

September 7, 2023: Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami.

September 9, 2023: Second Saturday.

September 10, 2023: Second Sunday.

September 17, 2023: Sunday.

September 18, 2023: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

September 19, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 20, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha).

September 22, 2023: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 23, 2023: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday.

September 24, 2023: Sunday.

September 25, 2023: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva.

September 27, 2023: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad).

September 28, 2023: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) or (Twelfth Death)

September 29, 2023: Indrajatra and Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar)