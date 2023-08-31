Goa AAP chief on his detention in Mercedes accident case: ‘Dirty politics’

Amit Palekar, the leader of the Goa Aam Aadmi Party, was detained on Thursday for allegedly lying about an earlier this month accident in which three persons were killed after a Mercedes collided with three other vehicles, a motorbike and a scooter in Panaji.

Amit Palekar asserted that he had ‘nothing to do with the crime’ and that the action done against him was a result of ‘dirty politics’ as he was being carried away by the Goa Crime Branch.

Additionally, he said that he had just been approached about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party in power. According to Palekar, ‘I was told that ‘we will teach you a lesson if you don’t concede our request’,’ according to PTI.

According to a senior police official who spoke to PTI, the AAP politician was accused of fabricating information by introducing the wrong person to the investigating officer as the car’s driver in an effort to protect the primary suspect, who was operating the Mercedes at the time of the accident.

Palekar was detained in accordance with Indian Penal Code Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence, or supplying false information to screen perpetrator).

A real estate company and a chain of supermarkets owner named Paresh Sawardekar was previously detained for allegedly being the driver of the Mercedes that struck the five cars. He was allegedly drinking and driving, according to the police.