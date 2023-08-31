Himachal Pradesh prepares Rs 890 crore strategy to address disasters

With the collaboration of the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), the Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 890 crore for a new initiative aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and climate resilience. The “Himachal Pradesh Disaster Risk Reduction and Preparedness Programme” intends to establish a State Institute for Disaster Management, create a State Emergency Operations Centre, and form a Special Disaster Response Force. Furthermore, the plan seeks to strengthen the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and District Disaster Management Authorities, aiming for a comprehensive approach to disaster and climate-risk reduction by bolstering infrastructure and governance structures.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need to proactively address the escalating threat of climate change. The five-year plan encompasses various strategies, including early warning systems for natural disasters like landslides, flash floods, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). The project also intends to enhance flood forecasting networks, introduce GIS-based Decision Support Systems, mitigate forest fire risks, and establish fire stations in previously underserved areas equipped with essential tools and vehicles.