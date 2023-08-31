Huawei Mate 60 Pro launched: Details

Mumbai: Huawei Mate 60 Pro has been launched in China. The phone is a successor to last year’s Huawei Mate 50 Pro. Huawei Mate 60 Pro price is set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,400) for the 12GB + 512GB. Pricing for the 256GB and 1TB storage variants are yet to be announced. It will be sold in Akawa Sei, Southern Waxy Purple, White Sand Silver, and Yadan Black (translated from Chinese) colours. There’s no word from the company on whether these phones will be available in other markets.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on HarmonyOS 4.0. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch Full HD+ (1,260 x 2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with LTPO technology. It offers an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It also offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate and supports 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The handset has three hole-punch cutouts at the top of the display housing a selfie camera and a 3D ToF sensor. It is protected by Huawei’s second-generation Kunlun glass. The company hasn’t revealed the processor powering the smartphone.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash housed in a circular camera island. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support and 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera and a 3D depth camera.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 88W of fast charging, 50W of wireless fast charging, and 20W reverse wireless charging.