Jammu police nabs eight terrorists evading capture for years

During a special operation conducted by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), eight long-absconding terrorists were apprehended in Jammu. The operation aimed to locate and bring to justice individuals involved in terrorism-related cases who had managed to evade capture for decades by blending into society. Working in collaboration with inputs from the CID, the SIA had been discreetly tracking these terrorists for several months before finally apprehending them.

The SIA’s broader goal is to eliminate terrorism entirely in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Among the 734 individuals evading the law, 369 verified absconders have been identified, with 80 confirmed to have passed away, 45 residing in foreign countries including Pakistan, and 127 remaining untraced. Four of them are currently incarcerated. The arrested terrorists were implicated in terrorism and disruptive activities, with cases registered under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) about three decades ago. Despite being on the run for years, they managed to reintegrate into society, some even securing government jobs or engaging in various businesses.

The apprehended terrorists, including Adil Farooq Faridi and Ishfaq Ahmed, will face legal proceedings and be presented before the TADA/POTA court in Jammu. The arrested individuals were connected to a range of terrorist activities, including violence, kidnappings, spreading false narratives during prayer meetings, and engaging in criminal activities between 1991 and 1993. They were also linked to a significant arms and ammunition cache discovery in the Shambaz area of Doda in 1994. The SIA will also investigate how these absconders managed to evade law enforcement and remain hidden for such an extended period.