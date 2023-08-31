Malappuram Gang Members Arrested, Kozhikode Kidnapping Victim Rescued

In a well-coordinated operation involving Kunnamangalam and Kalikavu police, a daring rescue unfolded, leading to the liberation of Harshad Ali (34) from Kozhikkode. Harshad had been abducted from Karanthur near Kunnamangalam, and the swift action of the police brought him back from a chicken farm in Kalikavu near Nilambur, Malappuram district. The incident occurred just hours after the kidnapping.

Kunnamangalam sub-inspector P Aneesh reported that five gang members, Suhail Variyam Kuntil, Muhammed Murshid, Tajdar, Firose, and Abdul Jaleel, were apprehended and later remanded to 14 days of custody.

The abduction unfolded dramatically in the midst of the busy Karanthur road on Tuesday evening. Having sensed he was being followed while en route to Kalanthode, Harshad strategically parked his two-wheeler at a nearby petrol station, subsequently hiring an autorickshaw and instructing the driver to head towards Moozhikkal.

Trouble arose when the autorickshaw reached Karanthur, where the gang intercepted the vehicle, forcibly dragging Harshad into their car, causing a traffic disruption.

The authorities were alerted to the abduction when the autorickshaw driver lodged a complaint with the Kunnamangalam police. A prompt investigation was launched, aided by a video taken by an onlooker which detailed the chaos caused by the abduction. This video provided crucial information about the suspects’ car, leading the Kalikavu police to locate the gang and the captive Harshad at the chicken farm.

Reports suggest that Harshad, who was previously the marketing manager at Suhail’s company, now operates a chicken farm in Moozhikkal. It is alleged that a financial dispute between Harshad and Suhail regarding a sum of Rs 4 lakh led to the abduction plan. Despite multiple appeals and attempts to reach him, Harshad had purportedly not repaid the money he borrowed during his tenure at Suhail’s company, prompting the gang’s drastic actions.