Mumbai Hosts INDIA Bloc’s Strategy Meet for Upcoming LS Polls

The opposition INDIA bloc is set to convene a two-day conclave in Mumbai, with plans to announce a coordination committee and unveil an alliance logo. Represented by 63 members from 28 political parties, the alliance aims to devise strategies against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The alliance emphasizes its potential to bring about significant political change, asserting its multiple prime ministerial candidates in contrast to the BJP.

Expanding its scope to 28 parties, the alliance now includes regional groups like the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) and another regional outfit from Maharashtra. The meeting, following sessions in Patna and Bengaluru, aims to strategize a joint campaign to challenge the NDA in the 2024 elections.

Expected to be announced is a coordination committee comprising members from principal opposition parties, and a new alliance logo. Deliberations will explore the need for a convenor and the possibility of sub-groups managing seat sharing, joint agitational programs, communication strategies, and a common minimum agenda.

High-profile leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, M K Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have assembled. They’ll engage in an informal meeting before a dinner hosted by Uddhav Thackeray. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, has formed committees to organize various aspects of this significant opposition bloc meeting.

Remarkably, this meeting occurs in a state where none of the alliance members are in power, underlining the theme of unity as a central focus.