Munnar’s Tourist Attraction Brings Full House to Hotel Rooms

Tourists have flocked to Munnar for the Onam holidays, resulting in fully booked rooms across resorts, homestays, and hotels until September 3. The festive spirit has led prominent resorts to host elaborate sadyas (feasts) on Onam day. Not limited to Munnar alone, tourist spots like Rajamala, Mattupetty, botanical and flower gardens, hydel park, and the children’s park of Munnar District Tourist Promotion Council have seen an influx of visitors.

To manage the rush and maintain safety, additional police personnel have been stationed in Munnar town and other tourist areas, aiming to prevent both crimes and traffic congestions. This arrangement involves officers from Munnar subdivision stations and the police camp, assigned to special duties throughout the holidays.

Interestingly, despite the absence of rain, Munnar is currently witnessing higher daytime temperatures, fluctuating between 20°C and 25°C. Cooler temperatures are observed during the night and early morning, ranging from 8°C to 12°C. However, evenings bring about dense mist from Headworks Dam to Radaam Mile, creating a unique atmospheric effect.