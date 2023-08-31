Nick Carter, member Backstreet Boys is grappling with yet another sexual assault lawsuit

Nick Carter, a member of the renowned boy band Backstreet Boys, is confronting yet another lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. This time, he is facing allegations of raping a 15-year-old girl on a yacht in 2003.

As per reports, the individual making the accusation, referred to as A.R., lodged the complaint in Nevada on Monday, asserting that Carter provided her with alcohol and took her virginity.

The lawsuit, obtained by Fox News Digital, also claims that A.R. experienced further instances of sexual abuse by Carter on separate occasions. These alleged incidents include encounters on another yacht and his tour bus. According to the lawsuit, one of these purported assaults resulted in the accuser contracting a sexually transmitted disease.

Responding to these serious allegations, a representative for Carter issued a statement to Fox News Digital. The representative vehemently denied the accusations, underscoring that the claims had been thoroughly scrutinized by law enforcement in the past.

The statement also pointed out that A.R. had faced potential criminal charges for filing a false police report in a separate incident. The statement conveyed, “Subsequently, in a separate incident, A.R. was threatened with criminal charges for filing a false police report. And now she’s at it yet again. But repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true. Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light.”

A.R., the individual making the allegations, is seeking damages surpassing $15,000 to address “past and future medical expenses” and “past and future pain and suffering.” Additionally, the alleged victim has requested a trial by jury.

The lawsuit highlights the emotional distress that Carter’s actions allegedly caused. The suit asserts, “Plaintiff suffered severe emotional trauma and distress, that was caused by Carter’s sexual battery to her body.”