Opposition to Center’s ‘plan’ to introduce bill on single elections making BJP nervous

According to opposition leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Singh, the BJP-led government at the centre is ‘scared’ and cannot present the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill without consulting the public. Their response came after India Today reported that the government intended to introduce measures in Parliament regarding women’s reservation, the uniform civil code, and ‘One Nation, One Election.’

Priyanka Chaturvedi, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery), questioned how the Centre could introduce the ‘One India, One Election’ bill without consulting the Election Commission, the chief ministers of all states, the security forces, and opposition parties.

‘The government should consult stakeholders before taking a decision. It seems the government is scared and worried and trying to hold on to power in its last stages,’ she said.

If the government introduces the ‘One India, One Election’ law during the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, according to Priyanka Chaturvedi, the opposition parties will be against it.

Sanjay Singh, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), added that the BJP-led administration at the federal level was scared of the opposition alliance, INDIA, and suggested that this was the rationale behind the possibility of the introduction of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill.