Palestinian teenager shot dead by an Israeli police officer after he stabbed a civilian in Jerusalem

An Israeli police officer shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who had stabbed and injured a civilian at a light rail station in Jerusalem on Thursday (August 31), according to both Israeli police and medical sources.

This incident is the latest in a series of events taking place amidst escalating violence in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli police released a statement saying, “A suspect armed with a knife committed a terrorist attack near Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem. The suspect was neutralized on the spot.” They explained that a border police officer, who was on a moving tram, witnessed the attack and swiftly disembarked to respond. The officer fired, striking the attacker.

The attacker, identified as a 14-year-old from the predominantly Palestinian area of east Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood, was pronounced dead by medical officials. The injured civilian, a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back, was treated by the Magen David Adom emergency service and later taken to the hospital. A statement from Shaare Zedek Hospital indicated that the injured man was in stable condition.

The scene of the incident saw a gathering of Israeli security personnel along with ultra-Orthodox Jews in white shirts and black suits. The attacker’s body, wrapped in a blanket, was on the ground at the site.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, praised the attacker’s action as a “heroic” operation at the tram station. Some videos shared online showed gunmen blaming the Palestinian Authority (PA) for the teenager’s death. A gunman stated, “We will not keep silent about this act, which aids the occupation forces in arresting and chasing the youths and those on Israel’s wanted list.”

In response to this, the spokesperson for the PA security services, Talal Dweikat, noted that the gunmen had fired upon the forces, leading security personnel to intervene and take the necessary actions to restore order.