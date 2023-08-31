Patnaik and Scindia inaugurate Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight service

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia jointly inaugurated the inaugural flight service connecting Bhubaneswar and Utkela in Kalahandi district. While Scindia participated via video conferencing, Patnaik attended the event at Biju Patnaik International Airport. Both leaders also inaugurated the newly established Utkela Airport, joined by Odisha’s Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu and Public Enterprises, SSEPD, and Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda.

Expressing his satisfaction, Patnaik remarked that the new flight route would significantly enhance connectivity, commerce, and tourism in the region, fulfilling the aspirations of the local people. Scindia emphasized the importance of Eastern India’s contribution to the nation’s economic and social development and highlighted the region’s priority for development. The Utkela Airport, operational since August 31, has become the fifth airport in Odisha, joining Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Jeypore, and Rourkela.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, the Utkela Airport is connected to Bhubaneswar through IndiaOne airline, offering two weekly flights. The flight journey takes approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes each way. The inaugural one-way fare was set at Rs 999 per passenger, and the tickets for the initial flights have reportedly sold out for the month of September. The state government invested around Rs 162 crore to establish the airport, covering expenses for land acquisition, runway construction, and terminal building construction. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the necessary license to commence flight operations.