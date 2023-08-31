Pinarayi Vijayan criticises Congress for taking ‘unclear, BJP-like’ stance against communalism

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, poked fun at the Congress on Wednesday by claiming that the group lacks a firm stance against communalism. He continued by saying that it has the same position as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue.

Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar ought to condemn the party for its ‘soft’ stance on communalism during a campaign in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

‘Congress says they are secular. But when it comes to issues like communalism, are they ready to oppose it by taking a clear stand? We don’t have time to look into examples, but we do have the example of our country and what is happening in our country currently,’ he said.

Notably, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) both belong to the Opposition bloc INDIA, which includes Pinarayi Vijayan’s party. He made them the day before the massive alliance’s third meeting, which would be held in Mumbai.

‘Look at the issues in recent times. Has Congress been able to take a clear stand, being one of the main parties in the country?’ the CM said.

Additionally, Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Congress was to blame for Kerala’s rubber industry’s demise.

The CM claimed that the current deplorable status of the rubber business was caused by the ASEAN agreement introduced by the then-Congress-led government at the Centre in 2009. He said that the Congress and the then-prime minister Manmohan Singh had pressed for the arrangement.

He enquired as to whether Congress was now willing to acknowledge their error.