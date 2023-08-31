Report: Russia and North Korea are ‘actively advancing’ potential arms deal negotiations

A recently disclosed report from United States intelligence reveals that Russia and North Korea are actively progressing in negotiations for potential arms deals, which could supply significant ammunition for various weapons systems, including artillery.

On Wednesday (August 30), the Biden administration expressed concerns about these ongoing negotiations between the two pariah states. Following the visit of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to North Korea the previous month, a second delegation of Russian officials traveled to Pyongyang to continue discussions regarding the potential arms deal. Letters were exchanged between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong, pledging increased bilateral cooperation, according to John Kirby, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator.

Kirby stated, “We remain concerned that the DPRK continues to consider providing military support to Russia’s military forces in Ukraine and we have new information which we are able to share today that arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing.” He added that high-level discussions might continue in the coming months.

These negotiations involve potential deals in which Russia would obtain substantial quantities and various types of munitions from North Korea, intended for use in Ukraine. The deals could also encompass the provision of raw materials to bolster Russia’s defense industry.

The US is prepared to impose sanctions on any entities involved in these potential deals and has called on Pyongyang to halt the negotiations. Kirby indicated that although the exchanged letters were somewhat superficial, the sales of North Korean and Russian weapons were progressing, triggered by Shoigu’s visit.

After the US Treasury sanctioned a sanctions evasion network aimed at facilitating arms deals between Russia and North Korea earlier in the month, Kirby emphasized that Russia was attempting to source weapons from countries like North Korea and Iran, reflecting Moscow’s apparent desperation and weakness.

The Biden administration’s concerns about the ongoing arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea highlight the potential implications of such deals on regional stability and international security.