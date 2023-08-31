Satheevan Balan Appointed as Kerala Head Coach for Santosh Trophy

The Kerala Football Association has officially appointed Satheevan Balan as the head coach of the Kerala team set to compete in the upcoming Santosh Trophy National Football Championship. Balan, a holder of the Asian Football Confederation A Licence, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Notably, he led Kerala to victory in the 2018 edition of the tournament, showcasing his prowess in team management and strategy.

Assuming the role of assistant coach is P K Azeez, who will undoubtedly contribute his insights and expertise to the team’s preparations. Additionally, Harshal Rahman has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the goalkeeping coach, further enhancing the coaching staff’s capabilities.

After a challenging previous season where the team was eliminated during the group stage of the final round, the seven-time champions, Kerala, are determined to reclaim their stature. With a renewed sense of purpose and the guidance of the coaching team, they aim to make a strong comeback in the upcoming championship. The team’s supporters and football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate their performance as they strive to demonstrate their skills and potential on the field.