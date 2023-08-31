Simple tips to handle sexual incompatibility

Sexual intimacy is an important part of a relationship. It helps couples to strengthen their bond and enjoy each other’s bodies. Sexual compatibility refers to two partners having shared or similar sexual needs, including sexual preferences, turn-ons, and desired frequency.
Sexual incompatibility in marriage refers to differences in sexual needs, preferences, and desires. Sexual incompatibility occurs when there is a disconnect between what one person wants and what their partner wants sexually.
There are several factors that are generally regarded as contributing to sexual compatibility in marriage. These include:
Talking about sex
Knowing each other’s sexual preferences
Meeting each other’s sexual needs
Being able to resolve sexual problems
Agreeing on the frequency of sex
Shared opinions on whether non-vaginal intercourse, such as oral sex, will be a part of the couple’s sex life
Agreement on preferred sex positions
Agreement on methods of contraception
Similar sleep/wake schedules
Tips to handle sexual incompatibility:
Woe and win: Find ways to seduce your partner and bring him/her to a state where he/she feels aroused. Responding to some of the non-sexual cues of the active partner can also help arouse interest.
Communication: It is crucial to communicate your sexual desires to your partner. Avoid sounding demanding, critical or accusatory.
Don’t force: Strictly avoid insisting with your partner to try newer positions to enhance pleasure.
