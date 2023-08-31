Simple ways to overcome smartphone addiction

The smartphone has become an integral part of our daily lives. Smartphone addiction is a disorder involving compulsive overuse of the mobile devices. Smartphone addiction is the excessive, and hard to control, use of a smartphone.

A 2021 survey cited by Statista found that 46% of people spent five to six hours on their phones on a daily basis, all for personal use. According to a new study the smartphone addiction leads to loneliness and isolation. The study lead by researchers in the Swansea University in the UK has found out this. The study is published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning, 285.

Here are some strategies for overcoming smartphone addiction:

Recognize the problem: Many people are unaware of how much time they spend on their phones or how this behaviour affects their mental health. It can be helpful to track your phone usage for a few days, noting how often you check your phone and for how long. This can help you identify areas for improvement.

Also Read: Know how yoga improve sexual health

Set boundaries: This can include limiting the amount of time you spend on your phone each day. This can be achieved by avoiding phone use during certain times of the day and disabling notifications for non-essential apps.

Find alternative ways to occupy your time: Engage in activities that promote mindfulness and relaxation. This could include practising yoga or meditation, going for a walk in nature, or spending time with friends and loved ones.

Socialise with people: By working together with others, you can overcome smartphone addiction and improve your mental health and well-being.