Stricker amazes with five-set win over Tsitsipas, advances to US Open third round.

In a monumental upset at the US Open, Swiss player Dominic Stricker achieved a career-defining victory against Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The thrilling match lasted over four hours, culminating in a 7-5 6-7(2) 6-7(5) 7-6(6) 6-3 triumph for Stricker, who demonstrated his prowess with a powerful serve, formidable forehand, and adept net play. Stricker, ranked 128th in the world and making his first appearance in the US Open main draw, managed to break Tsitsipas six times during the grueling encounter, securing his first top-10 win.

Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Stricker expressed his satisfaction, saying, “I came out today pretty well. I felt good from the first set on. It was a tough battle but I am just super happy right now.” He also acknowledged the challenge ahead, noting, “I am going to enjoy the rest of the day and then I will recover for the next round.”

For Tsitsipas, the loss was a disappointing continuation of his recent struggles. Despite winning an ATP 250 title in Los Cabos earlier in August, he experienced a 1-2 record in Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati. This early exit marked another setback for Tsitsipas, who had also fallen in the first round of the US Open the previous year.

The match took a dramatic turn when Stricker, facing a 3-5 deficit in the fourth set, managed to stage an impressive comeback and eventually force a decider. Holding his nerve, Stricker seized an early break and maintained his advantage, securing a 3-0 lead in the final set.

In awe of his own performance, the 21-year-old Stricker admitted, “I was down 3-5 and then I came back in the fourth set. I don’t know how, but I did it somehow and then I kept playing very high level tennis. I am a bit speechless but it is a great day.” His elation was palpable as he shared, “Such a great day for me, such a great win. It gives me a lot of confidence and I think it is great to see from my team. We are working hard every day and it is so great to do that.”