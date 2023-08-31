DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Union government allows export of non-basmati white rice to these countries

Aug 31, 2023, 05:49 pm IST

New Delhi: The Union  government has permitted exports of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius, and Singapore.  India will export 1.43 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice to these three countries. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said this in a notification.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).  The DGFT has notified export of 79,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, 14,000 tonnes to Mauritius and 50,000 tonnes to Singapore.

Earlier on July 20, the government banned  exports of non-basmati white rice.  Exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and on request.

 

 

 

 

