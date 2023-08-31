US urges the Gabonese army to preserve civilian rule

The United States has called on the Gabonese army to uphold civilian rule and expressed apprehension about the military’s assumption of power following contentious elections that declared President Ali Bongo Ondimba as the victor.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller released a statement on Wednesday (August 30) urging those responsible for the coup to release government officials and their families and to safeguard civilian governance. Miller emphasized the U.S.’s firm opposition to unconstitutional transfers of power or military takeovers.

This response from the U.S. followed after Gabonese military officers took to television, declaring an end to the current regime and placing President Bongo under house arrest. The Bongo family had held control over the oil-rich African nation for 55 years.

In reaction to the military coup, China issued a statement advocating for the safety of President Ali Bongo Ondimba. China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed China’s close monitoring of the situation and urged all parties in Gabon to engage in dialogue to restore normalcy and protect the personal safety of President Bongo.

President Bongo had been welcomed in Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping in April of the same year, with Xi referring to Bongo as an “old friend” and acknowledging his achievements in development.

The United Kingdom also condemned the unconstitutional seizure of power by the military and called for the reinstatement of constitutional governance. The UK acknowledged concerns raised about the recent electoral process, including limitations on media freedom.

Similarly, Germany criticized the coup and voiced concerns about the election process, asserting that the military should not forcibly intervene in the political process. Germany’s foreign ministry stressed the importance of the Gabonese people’s autonomy in shaping their own future.