Uttarakhand receives 972 crore rupees to address landslide-prone regions

The Central government has allocated a significant relief package of Rs 971.68 crore to Uttarakhand for addressing sensitive landslide zones in the region. Out of the total 155 chronic landslide zones identified in the Char Dham all-weather road project, 89 zones will receive funding for remedial measures. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) official stated that the comprehensive plan involves treating these landslide-prone areas to mitigate the impact of natural disasters, which have adversely affected tourism and the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Approximately 107 of these identified zones already have detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared. The remediation work is slated to commence after the rainy season ends next month, as confirmed by an SDMA official. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, the Secretary of the Public Works Department, verified the allocation and stated that the central government’s support falls under the annual plan to treat landslide areas in the state. Additional funding for around 40 more sites is expected to be released later in the year. Notably, over half of the 89 designated landslide areas are located along the Char Dham Yatra route, with 11 being situated on the Badrinath route. According to officials, addressing these landslide-prone zones will not only enhance traffic flow but also contribute to reducing accidents in hilly regions, particularly during the peak pilgrimage season.