8 dead, bombs found; ‘critical situation’ in Manipur

According to sources speaking to the news agency PTI, fighting between Kukis and Meiteis has raged in the foothills of Manipur since August 29. At least eight people have died and 18 have been injured in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. The chief minister, N Biren Singh, described the situation as ‘critical’ and urged everyone to remain composed.

Fresh shooting has also been reported from the nearby Churachandpur district communities of Chingphei and Khousabung.

The specifics state that on August 29, violence broke out after a 30-year-old local volunteer was slain after heavy gunfire in the Khoirentak region.

On the same day, authorities in Bishnupur reported that another individual died after a gun he was using accidentally discharged and struck him in the face close to Narainsena village.