Abhishek meets with Rahul and Kejriwal to mediate peace

According to sources, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the capital before of the INDIA bloc’s Mumbai conference. The meeting is significant because it is viewed as an attempt to defuse escalating tensions between Congress and the AAP, both key members in the Opposition bloc. According to a senior leader, the conflict between the AAP and the Congress is considered as a major obstacle for the unity ahead of the third gathering of the Opposition parties in Mumbai, which is anticipated to draw out a blueprint for the 2024 election.

According to Trinamool sources, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met with both Kejriwal and Rahul as part of the TMC’s ongoing efforts to bring the two parties together. After the inaugural meeting of the INDIA group in Patna in June this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee played a major role in bringing the warring parties together.

The AAP had threatened to boycott the Patna summit unless the Congress supported them on the Delhi ordinance issue. Both parties struck an agreement following the intervention of the TMC chief.”Mamata’s role in the bloc has grown more important since Maharashtra’s political crisis.” Mamata’s role is becoming increasingly important, whether in terms of trust, bargaining leverage, or good will.