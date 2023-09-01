Alcaraz & Medvedev Advance, Isner Retires at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev showcased their prowess at the US Open on Thursday. Alcaraz, the defending champion, thrilled the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) victory over Lloyd Harris. However, his performance also revealed moments of inconsistency, with 29 unforced errors, something he’ll need to address as he faces the formidable Novak Djokovic, hungry for his 24th Grand Slam title and seeking revenge for his Wimbledon defeat.

Medvedev had a late-night test against Australian battler Christopher O’Connell, ultimately triumphing 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-2. While he initially appeared on track for an easy win, the third-seeded Russian had to dig deep to secure victory.

John Isner bid farewell to his professional singles career with a 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(7) loss to fellow American Michael Mmoh, adding 48 more aces to his record total. Isner, known for his towering presence and booming serve, leaves a lasting legacy in American men’s tennis.

On the women’s side, Jessica Pegula advanced with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over Patricia Maria Tig, while Madison Keys, a finalist in 2017, enjoyed a 6-1, 6-2 win over Yanina Wickmayer.

The British hopes were dimmed as 2012 champion Andy Murray was outclassed by Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. Dimitrov praised Murray’s competitiveness, expecting a tougher battle.

In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, defeated Jodie Burrage in straight sets. However, there were positive results for British players as Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, and Jack Draper advanced.

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur had to work hard for her victory against Czech teenager Linda Noskova, sealing a thrilling 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3 win. Jabeur aims to make amends for last year’s final loss.

The US Open continues with exciting matchups and unexpected twists.