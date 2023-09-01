Asian Games 2023: India announce men and women hockey squads

Mumbai: Hockey India announced the men and women hockey squads for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The official announcement of the teams were made during a special send-off ceremony organized by Hockey India for the Asian Games-bound sides.

In the 12-team men’s competition, India are placed in Pool A along side reigning Asian Games champions Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan while Pool B features Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia.

The Indian women, who won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, is placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore while reigning champions Japan, hosts China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia are placed in Pool B.

Indian men will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, while Indian women will face Singapore in their opening match on September 27.

Hockey squads for Asian Games:

Men’s team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Women’s team: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.