Centre announces special session of Parliament from September 18-22

The announcement of an unexpected special session of Parliament from September 18-22 has led to renewed discussions about the possibility of early Lok Sabha elections. This special session, scheduled well ahead of the usual November winter session, will be the first of its kind since Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014. The session will comprise five sittings, with both Houses of Parliament convening independently over the five-day period.

Following the special session, there are indications that the government will shift into election mode, focusing on both upcoming state elections and the 2024 general elections. This move could involve introducing significant bills during the session, such as the one nation, one election (ONOE) proposal, as well as potentially presenting bills related to the women’s reservation and Uniform Civil Code. The special session is anticipated to provide insight into the government’s strategic approach and legislative priorities leading up to the forthcoming elections.