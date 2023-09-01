Emirates Airlines cancels flights to this destination: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Hong Kong. The flights will be cancelled for two days from today. The decision was taken due to bad weather conditions caused by Super Typhoon SAOLA.

The flights that have been cancelled are as follows:

EK380, EK384 DXB?HKG and BKK?HKG on September 1

EK381, EK385 HKG?DXB and HKG?BKK on September 2

Also Read: Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The airline added that customers who are travelling to or connecting to Hong Kong will not be accepted onto flights at the point of origin. Customers have been advised to contact their travel agents if they have made their bookings through them. If the booking has been made directly with Emirates, the local office can be contacted for rebooking options.