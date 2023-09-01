Exploring Simultaneous Elections: New Panel for ‘One Nation, One Election’ in India

The government has established a committee, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, with the aim of examining the feasibility of implementing “one nation, one election,” according to sources who disclosed this on Friday. This development follows the government’s announcement of a special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18 to 22, the specific agenda of which remains undisclosed.

Over time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a staunch advocate of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The decision to entrust Kovind with this inquiry underscores the government’s commitment, especially as a series of elections loom on the horizon.

In the coming months, five states are scheduled to hold assembly elections in November-December, followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. However, recent government actions have raised the possibility of potentially advancing these general elections and certain state elections, which are currently slated to take place in conjunction with the Lok Sabha contest.