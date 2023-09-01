Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated 61 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The positive trend in the domestic equity markets supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. However, outflow of foreign funds and crude prices hovering around USD 87 per barrel weighed on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 82.58. During trading, it then reached at 82.61 against the dollar, registering a gain of 9 paise from its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.70 against the dollar.

Also Read: Revised fuel prices for September announced

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03% to 103.65. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,973.10 crore.