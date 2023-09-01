IMD predicts Monsoon revival anticipated in September

After experiencing the driest August since 1901 due to subdued rainfall, the Indian Southwest Monsoon is expected to make a comeback over the weekend, bringing rain to the central and southern regions of the country, as announced by the weather office on Thursday.

During a virtual press conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicated that September is likely to witness normal rainfall ranging from 91% to 109% of the long period average of 167.9 mm. However, Mohapatra cautioned that even with higher September rainfall, the overall seasonal average for June to September is expected to remain below normal.

In July, there was an excess of rainfall, but the southwest monsoon was largely absent for much of August, with 20 days of breaks due to El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and unfavorable Indian Ocean Dipole conditions. August recorded a rainfall deficit of 25% compared to historical averages.