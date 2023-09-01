India Forms 14-Member Committee Amidst Early LS Poll Speculation

The opposition alliance known as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) finalized a 14-member committee on Friday, comprising members from various parties. This committee is set to serve as the bloc’s highest decision-making body and will promptly commence work on seat allocation.

In a display of unity, leaders of the alliance pledged to determine seat distribution in a cooperative manner. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, emphasized that this alliance represents a substantial portion of India’s population, estimating it at 60%. He expressed confidence that if the alliance remains united in the Lok Sabha elections, it can effectively challenge and defeat the BJP.

As speculation regarding early elections and the government’s consideration of ‘one nation, one election’ lingered, leaders from 28 opposition parties gathered to make pivotal decisions at their conclave. During a joint press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led government of favoring big industrialists at the expense of the poor and stressed the importance of the INDIA grouping’s victory to curb such practices.

Kharge also highlighted the common goals of the alliance, focusing on addressing inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments and added concerns about allegations against the Adani Group and territorial disputes with China.

He emphasized the significance of the alliance’s potential, despite internal differences, in defeating the BJP. This marked the third meeting of the Opposition alliance, with the first two meetings occurring in Patna and Bengaluru.

Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, emphasized the alliance’s commitment to fighting corruption and countered allegations of nepotism with the term ‘mitra-parivarvad.’ He asserted that the INDIA grouping was gaining strength and causing unease among their rivals.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cautioned against the uncertainty of election dates and urged alliance partners to remain vigilant and prepared. This came as the government formed a committee to explore the possibility of synchronizing Lok Sabha polls with state assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, portrayed INDIA as an alliance representing all 140 crore Indians striving for a developed India. He criticized the central government’s alleged arrogance and corruption, stating that unity among opposition parties would lead to their downfall.

Lalu Prasad, RJD chief, acknowledged the benefits PM Modi had reaped from opposition disunity and expressed his commitment to accommodating seat-sharing arrangements. He also voiced concerns about minority safety and rising prices.

Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M) noted the BJP government’s unease in the face of secular forces uniting and pledged to strengthen this unity through public meetings nationwide.

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, criticized the BJP’s ‘Ghamandia’ jibe against the INDIA grouping, interpreting it as a sign of arrogance.