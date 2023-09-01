Indian Air Force conducts mega exercise from September 4 to 14

Starting on September 4, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will initiate an extensive 11-day exercise along the borders with China and Pakistan, encompassing frontline combat jets, attack helicopters, mid-air refuelers, and other essential air assets. Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops and strained relations with Pakistan, the ‘Trishul’ exercise aims to evaluate the IAF’s combat proficiency and assess various operational aspects. Set to be one of the most significant air drills conducted by the IAF recently, the exercise will involve key platforms from the Western Air Command and assets from other commands.

During the annual wargame, various fighter jets such as Rafales, Su-30 MKIs, Jaguars, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s, and MiG-21 Bisons will participate. Attack helicopters, mid-air refuelers, AWACS aircraft, and transport fleets will also be engaged in the drills. The exercise will primarily cover crucial bases in regions like Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. At the conclusion of the exercise, the outcomes will undergo thorough analysis at the Air Headquarters. In the wake of the border tensions in eastern Ladakh, the IAF has significantly boosted its combat capabilities through measures including equipment and weapon system procurement.