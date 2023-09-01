Indian American detained in New Jersey for $13 million tech fraud

In New Jersey, an Indian American stands arrested on charges related to involvement in a technical support scam that victimized over 7,000 individuals and resulted in a staggering loss exceeding $13 million, as declared by a US Attorney on Thursday. Manoj Yadav, accused of conspiring to commit wire fraud, made an appearance before US Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte in Newark federal court.

US Attorney Philip R Sellinger stated that the defendant and his co-conspirators are accused of deceiving numerous victims by posing as a legitimate technology support company associated with a prominent software corporation. Their alleged modus operandi involved offering technical assistance for issues concerning the software company’s widely-used accounting software. Subsequently, they purportedly imposed exorbitant fees on victims for support services that had not been authorized by the software company.

This individual’s arrest sheds light on a significant case of fraudulent activity that targeted a substantial number of victims through a deceitful technical support scheme in New Jersey.