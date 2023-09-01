Jet Airways founder questioned by Enforcement Directorate in Rs 538 Crore bank fraud case

Naresh Goyal, the creator of Jet Airways, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday about the Rs 538 Cr Canara Bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a First Information Report (FIR) in May of this year, which is the basis for the case.

On May 5, CBI agents searched seven places in Mumbai, including Goyal’s home and workplace.

According to the CBI FIR, Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, was accused of fraud, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misconduct in a written complaint submitted on November 11 of last year.

Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty, unnamed public employees, and others were named in the complaint, which was signed by P Santosh, Chief General Manager of Canara Bank, and claimed that they were responsible for the bank’s unjust loss of Rs 538.62 crore.

After almost 25 years of business, Jet Airways ceased operations in April 2019. The airline sustained significant losses since it was unable to raise money to continue operations.