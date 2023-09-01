Kerala Congress criticises Chief Minister’s ‘hired’ chopper amid funding shortage

In light of the prevailing financial crisis, the Kerala Congress has criticised the state government for spending Rs. 80 lakh per month to rent a helicopter for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s trip.

Congress MLA VD Satheesan said, ‘The state is going through the biggest financial crisis in its history. It is extremely difficult to even find money for the day-to-day expenses of the government. In this situation, hiring a helicopter for the chief minister’s journey at a cost of Rs 80 lakh per month is extremely extravagant.’

‘When even cheques of Rs 5 lakh cannot be exchanged in the treasury, a helicopter was hired for the Chief Minister at a cost of Rs 80 lakh to fly for 20 hours. The Chief Minister often advises ministers and officials to cut costs. If there is any sincerity in what is being said, the government should withdraw from the move to hire helicopters,’ he added.

K Sudhakaran, the leader of the Kerala Congress, criticised the state government as well, alleging that it was spending money on helicopter purchases while failing to pay farmers for their harvest.