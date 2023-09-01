KSEB Urges Power Savings 7-11pm for Reduced Consumption

With Kerala grappling with a severe deficit in rainfall during the monsoon season, the State Electricity Board (KSEB) has issued a heartfelt plea to the public to curtail their power usage during the peak evening hours.

In a recent social media post, the KSEB hinted at the possibility of having to resort to load shedding if the situation persists. They conveyed a straightforward message, stating, “Consumers are requested to reduce power consumption between 7 pm and 11 pm.”

The Board emphasized the concerning surge in nationwide power consumption and the subsequent surge in demand, emphasizing the critical nature of the issue at hand.

Explaining the underlying problem, the KSEB pointed out, “Due to severe shortage in rainfall, there is insufficient water at reservoirs of hydroelectric dams.” Traditionally, Kerala enjoyed abundant rainfall during the monsoon season, with an average daily power consumption of 75 million units. However, the rainfall deficit has drastically altered this landscape.

Presently, Kerala’s daily power demand is hovering at a higher range of 85-86 million units, necessitating the state’s procurement of power at elevated costs.

Shockingly, reports indicate that Kerala experienced its driest August on record, receiving only 6 centimeters of rainfall. This stands in stark contrast to the historical average of 42.6 centimeters of rain in August, which was considered sufficient to meet the state’s power demands.