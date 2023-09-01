Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Kristofer, a 36-year-old UK expat in the UAE has won Dh1 million in the weekly draw of Mahzooz. He has won 12 times already.

20 lucky participants have won the second prize of Dh200,000. Seng-Boon, a Singaporean expat who partly won the second prize of Dh200,000 in the same draw, had also won the second prize of Dh1 million previously as part of Mahzooz’s old prize structure in 2021.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.