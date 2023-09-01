Oil companies revises LPG cylinder price: New rates

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country have slashed the price of 19 kg LPG gas cylinders. The new price came into effect today, September 1.

The public sector oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158. After this revision, retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi will be Rs 1,522.

Earlier, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month.

Earlier in August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 99.75. In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each. While in May the prices were reduced by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83.