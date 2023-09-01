Opening date of Abu Dhabi Midfield Terminal announced

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports announced the opening date of new terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). The terminal will begin operations in early November 2023. Terminal A was previously known as the Midfield Terminal Building during its construction phase at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Terminal A covers 742,000sqm of built-up area. , Terminal A is among the largest airport terminals in the world. Once operational, the new terminal will accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year. It will be able to process 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

The terminal boasts a fully integrated solar photovoltaic system on its car park roof, generating three megawatts of power and saving nearly 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.