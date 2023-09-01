Opposition INDIA alliance pledges to rapidly prepare for the 2024 elections

The opposition alliance, known as INDIA, convened to accelerate their preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during an informal meeting in Delhi. Leaders stressed the need for quick action, including seat sharing and a joint agenda formation within the next few weeks. The alliance is planning to establish a coordination committee and four sub-groups to strategize their election plans.

The leaders discussed various aspects, such as the creation of a team of spokespersons to represent the alliance and the unveiling of the alliance’s logo. They are also considering forming sub-committees for joint campaigns and rallies, as well as discussions on the alliance’s manifesto and convening a special session of Parliament. The leaders expressed a sense of urgency, noting the proximity of the elections and the necessity of engaging with people through action plans, rallies, and agitations.

Prominent leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others participated in the meeting. The leaders emphasized the importance of swiftly finalizing plans to effectively confront the upcoming elections, acknowledging the limited time available for preparation and action.