Paris first city in Europe to ban renting electric scooters

On Friday, Parisians found a world without hired electric scooters, which some detested as a nuisance to pedestrians and others lamented.

The French capital is the first city in Europe to outright forbid the use of hire scooters after a referendum in April was easily passed, despite the low turnout of 7.5 percent.

A succession of accidents, as well as five years of users weaving through pedestrian throngs or parking awkwardly at junctions and on pavements, come to an end on Friday.

In her own campaign against scooters, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo argued that their elimination would reduce ‘nuisance.’

A few days before the ban went into effect, Valerie Rinckel, a scooter user, stated, ‘It makes me sad because I liked so much to be able to get around that way, go wherever without the stress of using a car, getting stuck in traffic jams.’