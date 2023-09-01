State government to give domestic gas cylinder at Rs 450

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has decied to provide domestic gas cylinder at the rate of Rs 450. LPG cylinders will be given to people at this rate in the month of Sawan. A cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has took this decision.

The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get the amount transferred immediately while others will get it after submission of their application. The amount will be reimbursed to those who refilled their cylinder between July 4, 2023 to August 31.

‘The council of ministers approved to provide the domestic gas cylinder at the rate of Rs 450 in the Sawan month. The amount will be transferred through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). The amount to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will be transferred immediately while the remaining will also get it after submission of their application,’ Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The cabinet also decided that the increased electricity bills till August 31, 2023 would be postponed.