Union government exempts LPG imports from agriculture cess

New Delhi: The Union government has exempted imports of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), liquified propane and liquified butane from agriculture cess. The decision came into effect from today. The government had in July imposed a 15% agriculture cess on imports of these goods.

Also Read: India’s economic growth faster than China, US, UK, Germany

Private companies importing these products will be the beneficiary of this decision. At present, only public sector firms enjoyed an exemption from the cess.