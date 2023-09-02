Aditya L-1 from India embarks on mission to the Sun

At 11:50 am, India’s Aditya-L1 embarked on its historic mission to explore the Sun. It launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre using a PSLV-C57 rocket. This mission marks India’s entry into solar research, promising insights into the Sun’s intricate behaviors.

Aditya-L1 represents India’s first space-based observatory-class solar mission. Its significance lies in understanding the Sun’s activities to forecast space weather, safeguarding satellites, technology, and astronauts from harmful radiation. Developed collaboratively by Indian research institutions, including ISRO, ARIES, IUCAA, and IIA, its spacecraft is engineered to withstand the Sun’s challenging radiation environment.

Positioned in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point, Aditya-L1 will have uninterrupted views of the Sun, enabling real-time observations of solar phenomena and their impact on space weather. This remarkable journey covers 1.5 million km over four months. India’s Aditya-L1 mission represents a pioneering leap into solar exploration, advancing our understanding of the Sun’s crucial role in our solar system.